This summer, Colombian singer Feid (affectionately called Ferxxo) is bringing his hit songs (like “Yandel 150”) and hot fashion looks to North America.
Beginning in April, Feid will launch his 27-date Ferxxocalipsis Tour throughout the US and parts of Canada. As Feid hints at expanding to more cities, that should tell fans this tour is projected to sell out, just like his debut US shows back in 2022.
So, if you want to be in the building, you will want to act fast. Continue below for on-sale dates, full tour schedule, and poster.
When Do Feid’s Ferxxocalipsis Tour Tickets Go On Sale?
According to Live Nation, Feid’s Ferxxocalipsis Tour will consist of two sales (as is the new standard in concert promotions). Feid’s fan presale began today (February 13) at 10 a.m. local time and will run until Wednesday, February 14. The general sale for the public won’t kick off until Thursday, February 15, at 10 a.m. Find more information here.
Feid’s Ferxxocalipsis Tour dates
04/24 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/01 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
05/03 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
05/04 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
05/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
05/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
05/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
05/18 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/19 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
05/22 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
05/24 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/27 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/30 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/01 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/07 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
06/09 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
06/13 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/16 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/20 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
06/21 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
06/23 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
06/28 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
07/06 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium