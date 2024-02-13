When Do Feid’s ‘Ferxxocalipsis Tour’ Tickets Go On Sale?

This summer, Colombian singer Feid (affectionately called Ferxxo) is bringing his hit songs (like “Yandel 150”) and hot fashion looks to North America.

Beginning in April, Feid will launch his 27-date Ferxxocalipsis Tour throughout the US and parts of Canada. As Feid hints at expanding to more cities, that should tell fans this tour is projected to sell out, just like his debut US shows back in 2022.

So, if you want to be in the building, you will want to act fast. Continue below for on-sale dates, full tour schedule, and poster.