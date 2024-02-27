Here’s what to expect about the pricing for Rogers’ North American shows this year.

Maggie Rogers announced her The Don’t Forget Me Tour a few days ago, in support of her upcoming album. Today, the presale for Rogers’ batch of shows opened up, allowing fans to purchase tickets for their respective cities. The Japanese House will serve as the opening act.

How Much Are Tickets For Maggie Rogers’ The Don’t Forget Me Tour Part 1?

Using Rogers’ show at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre as an example, the tickets range in amount, depending on where you sit. The General Admission pass is $81.50. The next price level is Reserved 2, which is $89.50. Finally, the Reserved 1 level is $160.50.

Meanwhile, for her Milwaukee show, the prices range from $54 to $155 on Ticketmaster, proving that the prices vary by city.

More information about the pricing for all of Rogers’ upcoming shows can be found on her website. Find her list of tour dates below.

Maggie Rogers 2024 Tour Dates: The Don’t Forget Me Tour Part 1

05/04 — Charlotte NC @ Lovin’ Life Festival

05/23 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park #

05/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

05/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

05/31 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

06/01 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman *

06/03 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

06/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

06/07 — Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park *

06/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion *

06/09 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *

06/11 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

06/14 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/16 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

06/19 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

06/20 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium *

06/22 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *

# support to be announced

* with The Japanese House