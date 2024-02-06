If you’re a fan of The Emancipation Of Mimi, a Las Vegas trip could be in your near future.

To celebrate the critically acclaimed album’s 19th anniversary, Mariah Carey is heading to Sin City for her The Celebration Of Mimi residency. For a special eight-night run this April, fans are set to flock to Park MGM’s Dolby Live.

As Carey’s third and shortest residency in Las Vegas, securing tickets will surely be tricky. For those lucky enough to grab their seats, it almost certainly won’t come cheap. So, how much will tickets for the show cost you?