If you’re a fan of The Emancipation Of Mimi, a Las Vegas trip could be in your near future.
To celebrate the critically acclaimed album’s 19th anniversary, Mariah Carey is heading to Sin City for her The Celebration Of Mimi residency. For a special eight-night run this April, fans are set to flock to Park MGM’s Dolby Live.
As Carey’s third and shortest residency in Las Vegas, securing tickets will surely be tricky. For those lucky enough to grab their seats, it almost certainly won’t come cheap. So, how much will tickets for the show cost you?
How Much Are Tickets For Mariah Carey’s The Celebration Of Mimi Las Vegas Residency?
As of today, February 6, neither Ticketmaster nor Park MGM have released the ticket prices for Mariah Carey’s The Celebration Of Mimi Las Vegas residency. But as a point of reference, for Carey’s prior residencies, #1 to Infinity and The Butterfly Returns, general admission seats were priced at $55 to $250. Currently, tickets for Maroon 5’s M5LV The Vegas Residency (held at the same venue) are between $75 and $750.
But her recent holiday run, Merry Christmas One and All Tour, general admission tickets range between $100 to $300, with VIP packages reaching well over $1,000. So, it looks like the Lambs will have to wait until February 10, when tickets officially go on sale, for concrete pricing info. Find more information here.
Mariah Carey’s The Celebration Of Mimi Las Vegas Residency dates
04/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
04/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
04/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
04/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
04/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
04/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
04/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
04/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
Mariah Carey’s The Celebration Of Mimi Las Vegas Residency poster
