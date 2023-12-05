In 2024, the “ Just Give Me A Reason ” singer is scheduled to touch down in Australia, Europe, and North America for several dozen shows. Sheryl Crow , The Script, Gayle , and KidCutUp are slated to appear as featured guests for some dates. Outside of the confirmed itinerary, the next question on fans’ minds is how much of a dent this tour will leave in their pockets.

How much are tickets for Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour?

Although the general ticket sale for the newly announced dates won’t start until December 11, a rescheduled stop has given up a few clues. On Ticketmaster, Pink’s November 6, 2024, concert in Arlington, Texas, shows that tickets for the tour will range from $65 to over $1,185. For example, the lowest single ticket in Globe Life Field is standing-room-only admission in the arena’s main concourse area. This ticket will cost $65.20 before fees.

On the other hand, the most expensive ticket at the venue is a part of the VIP package. This ticket will run you about $1,190.85, but it includes one premium reserved ticket in rows 1 to 3, priority check-in & entrance, access to the pre-show reception with food, Pink carpet entry & photo op, crowd-free merch shopping, a limited edition lithograph, exclusive merch item, collectible laminate, and lanyard, as well 1 VIP parking space per order (when available).

Average tickets for Pink’s Summer Carnival tour are between $115 and $500. Find more information here.