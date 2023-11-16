Just in time for the holiday season officially arriving next week, Olivia Rodrigo is treating fans to a special holiday merch collection centered around her recent album, Guts.

For those looking to purchase the items, Rodrigo currently has them listed on her website. If you are entering from Rodrigo’s main homepage, you would click the Store section to be redirected.

There’s a lot of cute stuff to choose from, whether you’re buying it as a gift for yourself or to the Livie in your life. Among the new items is a pair of white satin long-sleeved pajamas that feature symbols from the Guts era, and it costs $85.

There is also a new purple ornament and a stocking that bear Rodrigo’s signature butterfly logo and designs — making them the perfect additions to either hang on the tree or fill with extra gifts. Either way, it helps channel the holiday spirit as a fan.

Rodrigo has some smaller items available on her site as well, including different color variants of her “Lacy” hair bow set, a charm necklace, socks, stationary, and even some stickers.

More information about the rest of the items that Rodrigo has in her new holiday capsule can be found here.