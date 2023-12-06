How To Buy Taylor Swift’s ‘Time’ Person Of The Year Issue

Taylor Swift is officially Time‘s Person Of The Year for 2023. This award certainly comes as no surprise, as very few people had a better year than the “Karma” hitmaker. Having released re-recordings of her timeless records Speak Now and 1989, slayed on her critically-acclaimed Eras Tour, and made major headlines with her beau Travis Kelce, 2023 was the year Taylor Swift was everywhere.

And of course, to wrap up a year of celebrating their fave, Swifties are going to want to get their hands on a copy of the already iconic issue.

Fans can purchase a copy from Magazine Shop. The issue comes in three different cover variants, and fans can purchase one of three covers for $9.99, or all three covers for $27.99.

Swifties may also be able to purchase a copy of the issue at Barnes & Noble bookstores, or wherever magazines are sold.

In this issue, Swift discusses a multitude of subjects, of which, Swifties have been dying to know — details of her friendship with Beyoncé, the prep that went into her Eras Tour, where she hid while she was recording Reputation, and of course, where her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce began.

Time‘s Person Of The Year 2023 issue is on newsstands now.