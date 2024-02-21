How To Get The Fortnite Lady Gaga Skin

First, you need the Fortnite Festival Pass for Season 2 in Fortnite. So, in the menu, select the Festival Pass tab. Then you can complete the Free Reward Track and buy the Premium Reward Track for 1,800 V-Bucks (Fortnite’s in-game currency that needs to be purchased with real money, either in the game or with a gift card from an outside retailer). The Premium Track is the only way to earn the Gaga-themed rewards.

Players will need Festival Points to unlock the rewards in both Tracks. These are the rewards in the Free Track (via Dexerto):

Festival Loading Screen — 1,000 Festival Points

8-Bit Beat Jam Track — 2,000 Festival Points

Pop Off Aura — 3,000 Festival Points

Strap Spin Emote — 4,000 Festival Points

Festival Guitar Spray — 5,000 Festival Points

Bloom Jam Track — 6,000 Festival Points

Festival Guitar — 7,000 Festival Points

Backbeat Bow Emote — 8,000 Festival Points

Festival Emoticon — 9,000 Festival Points

Best Buds Jam Track — 10,000 Festival Points

Woodworker Drums — 11,000 Festival Points

And these are the rewards in the Premium Track:

Chromatica Guitar — 1,000 Festival Points

“Ride Wit Me” Jam Track by Nelly ft. City Spud — 2,000 Festival Points

The Gaga Collection Loading Screen — 3,000 Festival Points

“Black Whole Sun” Jam Track by Soundgarden — 4,000 Festival Points

Aurora Aura — 5,000 Festival Points

“Breaking Me” Jam Track by Topic w/ A7S — 6,000 Festival Points

Chromatica Keytar — 7,000 Festival Points

“Poker Face” Jam Track by Lady Gaga — 8,000 Festival Points

Electric Sine Back Bling — 9,000 Festival Points

Kindness Punk Emote — 10,000 Festival Points

Enigmatic Gaga Outfit — 11,000 Festival Points

(By the way: “outfit” = “skin,” with “skin” being an informal but widely used word for the official terminology, “outfit.”)

The new season kicks off on February 22 and runs until April 22, 2024. Find more information in Fortnite‘s official post about the new season.