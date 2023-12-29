CNN’s 2024 New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen broadcast is days away. With Uproxx cover stars Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Miranda Lambert, Enrique Iglesias, Flo Rida, Darius Rucker, and Rod Stewart slated to perform, you’re going to want to stock up on your snacks to enjoy the full show.
In a statement, Cohen shared his excitement about this year’s broadcast despite the standing ban on booze. “There’s no one I’d rather spend New Year’s Eve with and nowhere I’d rather be at midnight than New York’s Times Square,” said Cohen. “Spending New Year’s with my dear friend Anderson is my idea of a great time and a happy tradition that I look forward to all year long,
How To Watch CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen’ 2024
CNN’s 2024 New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen is set to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, December 31. There are several ways to catch this year’s festivities. The traditional method is to watch the show live on cable television across the CNN network. If viewers prefer to enjoy the broadcast on their desktop, laptop, or other smart devices, New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen can be enjoyed on CNN.com, with particular cable subscription plans. The last option for viewers is to stream the show live on CNN Max. Find more information here.