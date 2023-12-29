CNN’s 2024 New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen broadcast is days away. With Uproxx cover stars Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Miranda Lambert, Enrique Iglesias, Flo Rida, Darius Rucker, and Rod Stewart slated to perform, you’re going to want to stock up on your snacks to enjoy the full show.

In a statement, Cohen shared his excitement about this year’s broadcast despite the standing ban on booze. “There’s no one I’d rather spend New Year’s Eve with and nowhere I’d rather be at midnight than New York’s Times Square,” said Cohen. “Spending New Year’s with my dear friend Anderson is my idea of a great time and a happy tradition that I look forward to all year long,