Colombian pop singer J Balvin released his concept album Colores back in March and the singer continues giving his fans new content through an array of videos. So far, Balvin has released visuals accompanying seven of the ten tracks on the record. Now, Balvin takes a different approach with an animated visual to his song “Azul.”

In the 3D-animated visual directed by Colin Tilley, J Balvin experiences heartbreak at the hands of an imaginary girlfriend. The singer orders a life-sized doll that he promptly falls in love with, only to discover she is cheating on him with another. Balvin undergoes grief and heartache but eventually puts effort into becoming a better version of himself for her.

With Colores, Balvin purposefully opted out of features on the majority of the tracklist and instead opted to shine as a songwriter. In an interview with Apple Music, Balvin detailed how he managed to whittle a list of 40 songs down into a 10-track album: “What we’d do was we’d play the song and close our eyes, and each one of us would name the color that the song made us feel,” J Balvin said. “The color that prevailed, that was the song’s name.”

Watch J Balvin’s “Azul” above.

Colores is out now via Universal. Get it here.