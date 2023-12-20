There’s a lot of pressure that goes into producing a Taylor Swift album, especially when arranging the tracklist. Over the years, Swifties have come to know that the fifth track on any Swift record is going to be an emotionally charged ballad. Take “All Too Well” from Red, or “The Archer” from Lover, or “My Tears Ricochet” from Folklore.

In an interview with Vulture, Swift’s frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff talked about one of his favorite “track 5s” from Swift’s repertoire.

When working with artists, Antonoff says “someone’s vulnerability in a song” stands out to him. He named the fifth track from Swift’s 2022 album Midnights as an example.

“The end of ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ is one of those moments for me,” said Antonoff. “I remember, she wrote that right in front of me and then we put it down, and I was completely punched in the gut. Beautiful.”

Toward the end of “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” Swift manifested the Swifties and their camaraderie at the Eras Tour.

“There were pages turned with the bridges burned / Everything you lose is a step you take / So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it / You’ve got no reason to be afraid,” she sings.

Fans can relive the Eras Tour at home by renting the concert film on Prime Video.