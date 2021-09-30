After years of court cases, social media movements, and several documentaries, Jamie Spears has been removed as the co-conservator of Britney Spears. The singer had been pushing for her father’s removal for months now, and fans see the court’s decision as a step towards freeing Britney from her conservatorship once and for all. But Jamie doesn’t quite see it that way, instead saying the decision is a “loss for Britney”

Jamie had been the singer’s legal conservator since 2008, but LA Judge Brenda Penny put an end to the arrangement Wednesday evening. Per a report from NME, Jamie released a statement via his lawyer Vivian Thoreen following the judge’s decision. The statement reads that Jamie “loves his daughter Britney unconditionally” and has tried to do what is “in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father.” The statement details how Jamie helped “revive her career” and “re-establish a relationship with her children” while Britney was “dealing with mental health issues.”

The statement continues that Jamie being suspended from Britney’s conservatorship amounts to a “loss” for the singer: