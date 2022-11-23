Jennifer Lopez 2022 Global Citizen VAX LIVE
Jennifer Lopez’s Blank Profile Photo Causes #JLoIsComing To Trend, But What Could It Mean?

Apparently, Jenny is back on the musical block. Jennifer Lopez sent her fan base into a frenzy after making a few noticeable changes to her social media pages. The singer wiped her Instagram profile bare, then changed her profile image to a black box. In today’s music environment, when an act takes these extreme measures, it often means new music is in the works.

If Lopez is working on new music, we could be looking at the Bronx native’s first album release since 2014’s AKA. Over the years, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer shifted her focus toward her film career. Most recently, Lopez starred in Marry Me opposite Owen Wilson, which featured a guest appearance by Latin music star Maluma. Lopez nearly snagged an Oscar for her role in the film Hustlers, which featured a guest cameo from rapper Cardi B. Before the Lopez gears up for the release of her latest feature film, Shotgun Wedding, fans are hoping the star will drop new music.

Without much to go on, fans flipped through the Lopez’s Facebook fan page, which revealed a few hints that the singer’s rumored release might have something to do with commemorating the 20th anniversary of her third studio album, This Is Me…Then.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for Lopez’s next move.

