Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s co-headlining Super Bowl halftime show performance served as a reminder of all the hits the two artists have racked up over the years: Lopez has songs like “Jenny From The Block” and “Love Don’t Cost A Thing,” while Shakira’s catalog includes “Whenever, Wherever” and “Hips Don’t Lie.”

After the game, fans wanted to hear more, and since then, they’ve really been buying Lopez and Shakira’s music. In fact, Billboard reports that sales for both artists’ music shot up by almost a thousand percent.

Combined, all of Lopez and Shakira’s songs, not just the ones included in the halftime show, experienced an 893-percent sales increase from February 1 to 2, shooting up from about 2,000 downloads to around 21,000.

Individually, Shakira’s song sales rose 957 percent, selling 13,000 downloads, up from a bit over 1,000. Meanwhile, Lopez’s songs rose from a bit under 1,000 to about 8,000 downloads, good for an 800-percent increase.

Both artists took time to reflect on their performance once they got off the field, with Shakira writing, “The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for. We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!”