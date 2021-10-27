Joe Biden Gave Olivia Rodrigo A Shoehorn

This summer, Olivia Rodrigo made a trip to the White House in an effort to encourage COVID-19 vaccination among young people. While there, she made a video with Dr. Fauci and she also got to spend some time with President Joe Biden. She spoke about her visit with Biden on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night and revealed that he gave her an unexpected gift: a shoehorn. (For our younger readers, a shoehorn is a spoon-like tool used to help get tight-fitting shoes on.)

Kimmel brought up Rodrigo’s White House visit and showed a photo of her and the president posing while wearing sunglasses. Kimmel jokingly asked if Rodrigo brought her own sunglasses or if those were given to her, and Rodrigo responded, “He gave them to me, actually. He gave me a few gifts: He gave me those, he gave me some M&Ms, and he also gave me a shoehorn, which was strange.”

The host asked in disbelief, “Did he really give you a shoehorn?” Rodrigo responded, “Really. It had the presidential emblem on it. I’m serious, it’s at my house!” Kimmel laughed and joked, “Well, if you ever thought Joe Biden was too old to be president… now we know he is. He’s giving out shoehorns. He’s giving out shoehorns!”

His curiosity wasn’t satisfied yet, though, so he asked if Rodrigo feigned interest in the gift when she received it. She said, “I didn’t see it when he gave it to me. It was in a bag and I opened it and was like, ‘Oh, that’s so cool!'”

Check out the full interview above.