This past weekend, John Mayer kicked off his Solo tour, which features him performing stripped-down versions of several of his songs. Last night (March 14), in between tour stops, Mayer stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he performed “Waitin’ On The Day.”

The song originally appeared on Mayer’s 2013 album, Paradise Valley.

“When you’ll be there for me baby / When you’ll love me all the way / When you take my side in every little firefight / When you hang your things and stay / I’m waiting on a day,” Mayer sings on the song’s chorus.

During the performance, there was no backing band — just Mayer and his guitar, as he is performing in this manner on the Solo tour. Last year, during an interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, he revealed that simply playing his guitar keeps him calm during his bouts of anxiety.

“I can’t imagine what this would be like if I didn’t have that grounding element. And as I get older I have so much empathy for people who are really well known but don’t quite have something to hold on to like a buoy. My life gives me this buoy, which is, I can write a song, I can play guitar.”

You can see the performance above.