JoJo Siwa turned 21 earlier this month, and she’s ready to be taken seriously as an adult.

In March, the Dance Moms and Dancing With The Stars alum posted to her 11 million Instagram followers, “The following content is not made for children, and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers. May contain sexual themes, violence, strong language, traumatic scenarios and flashing lights.” The following month, Siwa’s edgy, dance-pop single “Karma” dropped. It would appear that was only the beginning.

“For the last few weeks, the world has been f*cking brutal,” Siwa said in a nine-second TikTok posted on Wednesday evening, May 29. “They’ve been talking so much sh*t. But I don’t give a f*ck. ‘Choose Ur Fighter,’ b*tch!”

Siwa posted the same video to Instagram alongside the caption, “Ready or not… here it comes.”

Siwa’s official website has also been overtaken by a “Choose Ur Fighter” graphic, featuring a loading bar and pre-save links for Apple Music and Spotify. As of this writing, Siwa has not yet confirmed the song’s release date.

In late April, Siwa performed “Karma” at Miami Beach Pride 2024.

In January 2021, Siwa posted a TikTok showing her dancing along to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” which has since been liked 7.8 million times, and more definitively came out with an X (formerly Twitter) post showing her wearing a shirt reading, “BEST. GAY. COUSIN. EVER.”