The Jonas Brothers are taking over. The trio released their new album in May and are currently on a massive tour. They performed “Mr. Brightside” with Jimmy Fallon onstage and collaborated with Tomorrow X Together.

Now, they’ve shared a cover of Switchfoot’s “The Beautiful Letdown” to be featured on The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version) [Deluxe Edition]. The Switchfoot album has contributions from OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, Jon Bellion, Dayglow, Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph, Ingrid Andress, and more.

“We grew up listening to their album The Beautiful Letdown and ‘Meant To Live’ was a huge influence for us,” the band said in a statement. “We’ve seen them a ton of times live and we always wanted to work with their music producer (John Fields). ‘Twenty Four’ was the first song that me (Joe) and Kevin ever played together. This album has incredible significance for us on an emotional level but also sonically it was a big part of our sound. We worked with John Fields who produced The Beautiful Letdown and it was a dream come true for us. And the guys in the band have always been so supportive of us. Thank you for inspiring us and we are so happy to be part of this project singing one of our favorite songs ‘The Beautiful Letdown.'”

Listen to the cover of “The Beautiful Letdown” above.

The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version) [Deluxe Edition] is out 9/15.