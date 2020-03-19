Justin Bieber Drops A Tender Acoustic Rendition Of ‘Intentions’

The coronavirus pandemic is having a broad impact on daily life around the world, and that includes the music industry. Concerts and festivals have been canceled or postponed, and artists like Cardi B said the virus has caused new music to be delayed. Justin Bieber is pushing forward with fresh material, though, as he just shared a new acoustic version of “Intentions.” The acoustic rendition is a bit shorter than the original song, as it does not feature Quavo’s verse.

Bieber previously said of the song’s meaning, “I think a lot of us forget to, me included, forget to set intentions. We as humans get caught up in our everyday struggles and worries, and I think what we set our intentions on makes a difference on the outcome of our life and the quality of life we live.”

This comes after Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, reportedly headed to Bieber’s home in Canada to self-isolate as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Bieber recently revealed that he has Lyme disease, which might have an impact on how the coronavirus could affect him, as people with Lyme disease may be immunocompromised.

Listen to Bieber’s acoustic rendition of “Intentions” above.

Changes is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.

