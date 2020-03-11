Justin Bieber only spent a few short months promoting his comeback record Changes before its release in February. Now, the singer is continuing to hype the record post-release with a flurry of videos. Bieber starred in his own visuals to the tracks “ETA,” “Changes,” “Habitual,” and “Available,” but the singer is also doing something different. Bieber has unveiled a series of impeccably choreographed videos to accompany nearly every other track on the record.

While Bieber doesn’t appear in his “Running Over” choreography video (and neither does the song’s guest, Lil Dicky), the electric visual re-imagines an auto shop. Sporting mechanic jumpsuits, a group of dancers gracefully move around a colorfully-lit warehouse and old school cars.

Ahead of the video’s release, Bieber opened up to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about what inspired his musical comeback after dealing with major life setbacks, like contracting Lyme disease. Bieber revealed that taking the Coachella stage Ariana Grande in 2019 was a huge source of confidence for him: “I was dealing with a lot of fear… just even the process. What am I going to talk about again? Is it going to be received?” Bieber said. “I seen the reaction of how people reacted when I went on the stage. Just kind of reminded me, ‘Oh, this is what I do. This is what I’m good at.'”

Watch Bieber’s “Running Over” choreography video above.

Changes is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.