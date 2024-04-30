Last night, Justin Timberlake launched his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Vancouver, British Columbia. Fans in attendance were treated to a setlist that included both new songs like “Sanctified” and “Selfish,” and fan-favorite catalog classics like “Can’t Stop The Feeling!,” “Cry Me A River,” “Señorita,” “Suit & Tie,” and “Until The End Of Time.” The show ran for around two hours, with Timberlake hitting the stage at 9:15 pm.

Now, if you’re wondering what the merch table looked like, thanks to Twitter users who went to the show, we have a pretty good idea. In addition to t-shirts bearing the title of the tour or Justin’s new album, Everything I Thought It Was, there were also shirts reading “Support Act,” hats reading “Justin,” and even location-specific gear with the name of the venue. Prices ranged from $35-40 (hats, canvas bags) to about $125 for hoodies. T-shirts appear to all be $60. You can find the remaining tour dates below.