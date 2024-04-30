Justin Timberlake
Here Is Justin Timberlake Merch Available At 'The Forget Tomorrow World Tour'

Last night, Justin Timberlake launched his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Vancouver, British Columbia. Fans in attendance were treated to a setlist that included both new songs like “Sanctified” and “Selfish,” and fan-favorite catalog classics like “Can’t Stop The Feeling!,” “Cry Me A River,” “Señorita,” “Suit & Tie,” and “Until The End Of Time.” The show ran for around two hours, with Timberlake hitting the stage at 9:15 pm.

Now, if you’re wondering what the merch table looked like, thanks to Twitter users who went to the show, we have a pretty good idea. In addition to t-shirts bearing the title of the tour or Justin’s new album, Everything I Thought It Was, there were also shirts reading “Support Act,” hats reading “Justin,” and even location-specific gear with the name of the venue. Prices ranged from $35-40 (hats, canvas bags) to about $125 for hoodies. T-shirts appear to all be $60. You can find the remaining tour dates below.

Justin Timberlake’s 2024 Tour Dates: The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

05/02 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05/06 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
05/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
05/14 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
05/17 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
05/29 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
05/31 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/04 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
06/06 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
06/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/12 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
06/14 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
06/15 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/21 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/29 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/03 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
07/04 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
07/07 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/09 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

