Last night, Justin Timberlake launched his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Vancouver, British Columbia. Fans in attendance were treated to a setlist that included both new songs like “Sanctified” and “Selfish,” and fan-favorite catalog classics like “Can’t Stop The Feeling!,” “Cry Me A River,” “Señorita,” “Suit & Tie,” and “Until The End Of Time.” The show ran for around two hours, with Timberlake hitting the stage at 9:15 pm.
Now, if you’re wondering what the merch table looked like, thanks to Twitter users who went to the show, we have a pretty good idea. In addition to t-shirts bearing the title of the tour or Justin’s new album, Everything I Thought It Was, there were also shirts reading “Support Act,” hats reading “Justin,” and even location-specific gear with the name of the venue. Prices ranged from $35-40 (hats, canvas bags) to about $125 for hoodies. T-shirts appear to all be $60. You can find the remaining tour dates below.
Merch da "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour".
📷: myajoelleee pic.twitter.com/ucHuHiR8r4
Justin Timberlake’s 2024 Tour Dates: The Forget Tomorrow World Tour
05/02 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05/06 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
05/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
05/14 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
05/17 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
05/29 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
05/31 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/04 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
06/06 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
06/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/12 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
06/14 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
06/15 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/21 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/29 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/03 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
07/04 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
07/07 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/09 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena