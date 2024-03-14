Justin Timberlake staged a one-night-only concert at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, March 13, and staged a surprise NSYNC reunion. Billboard reported that the iconic boy band ran through a medley of “Gone,” “Girlfriend,” “Bye Bye Bye,” and “It’s Gonna Be Me” before debuting “Paradise,” a track from Timberlake’s forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was. Expectations were already high for EITIW because Timberlake hasn’t released an album since February 2018, but now that NSYNC is involved, the bar couldn’t be higher.

When Will Justin Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was Album Be On Apple Music? Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was is due out Friday, March 15. It should be available to stream on Apple Music at 9 p.m. PST and midnight EST. So far, Timberlake has released “Drown” and “Selfish,” and he performed “Sanctified” with Tobe Nwigwe on SNL in January. Justin Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was Tracklist 1. “Memphis”

2. “F**kin’ Up The Disco”

3. “No Angels”

4. “Play”

5. “Technicolor”

6. “Drown”

7. “Liar” Feat. Fireboy DML

8. “Infinity Sex”

9. “Love & War”

10. “Sanctified” Feat. Tobe Nwigwe

11. “My Favorite Drug”

12. “Flame”

13. “Imagination”

14. “What Lovers Do”

15. “Selfish”

16. “Alone”

17. “Paradise” Feat. *NSYNC

18. “Conditions”