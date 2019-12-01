Now that it’s past Thanksgiving and officially time for Christmas music, there’s one album that is going to break hearts and blow people away this holiday season — Kacey Musgraves’ latest Christmas collection. As the soundtrack for her Amazon Prime special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, the album features a lot of behind-the-scenes talking and vignettes, but it also includes all the performances she does on the show — live recordings of her duets with other artists.

No shade to any other artists involved — well at least, none to Troye Sivan and Camila Cabello — but the standout track on the setlist is definitely Kacey’s collaboration with Lana Del Rey. Considering Golden Hour dominated last year and Norman F*cking Rockwell is dominating 2019, it’s a fitting union of two of the industry’s most influential voices. And especially given the way both of these women expertly handle longing and sadness in their music, they’re both able to bring an appropriate amount of the blues to this long-standing, mournful Christmas tune.

If working together on this inspires these two powerhouse women to do some original collaborations for the future, well, I wouldn’t be mad at that, either. Hear the full song below and watch Kacey’s full special here.