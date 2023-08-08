Karol G made both charting and streaming history with the release of her album, Mañana Será Bonito back in February. The Latin music star told our very own contributing writer Lucas Villa that the project served as an emotional outlet to guide her out of a dark time in her life. Now, she’s ready to breath new life into the project with the release of Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) on Friday (August 11).

Yesterday (August 7), Karol G took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the upcoming project’s full tracklist. On the first installment, Karol G tapped Shakira, Maldy, Ovy, Romeo Santos, and more for guest verses across the album. In the screenshot from the clip captured by Pop Crave, Karol G revealed that on Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) Peso Pluma, Kali Uchis, Dei V, and Young Miko will make featured appearances. Although her Barbie movie track, “Watati,” with Aldo Ranks didn’t make the cut there are a told of ten tracks for fans to dive into.

Karol G reveals the tracklist for ‘MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON).’ Out this Friday. pic.twitter.com/yBHDvXESa8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 7, 2023

Continue below to view the full tracklist.

1. “Bichota G”

2. “Oki Doki”

3. “Mi Ex Tenía Razón”

4. “S91”

5. “Qlona” feat. Peso Pluma

6. “Una Noche en Medellin RMX”

7. “Me Tengo Que Ir” feat. Kali Uchis

8. “Gatita Gangster” feat. Dei V

9. “Dispo” feat. Young Miko

10. “Provenza (Tiesto RMX)”

Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) is out 8/11 on Universal Music Latino. Find more information here.