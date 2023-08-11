Here Is Karol G’s ‘Mañana Será Bonito Tour’ Setlist

Karol G already topped the charts this year with her album Mañana Será Bonito, which contained her catchy hits like “Provenza” and “TQG” with Shakira. She’s not done, though; Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) is out now and has appearances from Peso Pluma, Kali Uchis, Dei V, and Young Miko.

She’s also on the road on the highly anticipated Mañana Será Bonito Tour, bringing her batch of new tracks to excited audiences. Following her Lollapalooza performance, the singer kicked off the run in Nevada on Thursday (August 10). The setlist is packed with songs from her latest album, as well as her previous hits and material from earlier albums.

Check out her setlist from her concert at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, according to setlist.fm.

1. “TQG”

2. “Besties”

3. “Mi Cama”

4. “El Barco”

5. “X Si Volvemos”

6. “Tusa”

7. “Amargura”

8. “Bichotatag”

9. “Okidoki”

10. “Una noche en Medellín” (Cris Mj cover)

11. “Sejodioto”

12. “Punto G”

13. “Bichota”

14. “El Makinon”

15. “Carolina”

16. “Gaúbela”

17. “Mercurio”

18. “Gucci Los Paños”

19. “200 Copas”

20. “Kármika”

21. “Ojos Ferrari”

22. “Cairo”

23. “Tus Gafitas”

24. “MIientras Me Curo Del Cora”

25. “Mamiii”

26. “S91”

27. “Amargura”

28. “Mi Ex Tenia Razon”

29. “Provenza”

Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) is out now via Universal Music Latino. Find more information here.