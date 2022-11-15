More performers were added to the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards. In an announcement made yesterday (November 14), Colombian superstar Karol G and Dominican-American icon Romeo Santos were added to the line-up.

Karol G is nominated for three Latin Grammy Awards this year. Her nominations include Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year for her global hit “Provenza.” Karol G’s breakup anthem “Mamiii” with Becky G is up for Best Urban Song. In 2018, she won her first Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

Santos will also be performing at the event. He has achieved global success as a solo artist and as the lead singer of the group Aventura. Romeo Santos is nominated for Best Long Form Music Video for the documentary Romeo Santos: King of Bachata. As a member of Aventura, he shares a nomination with Bad Bunny for their collaboration “Volví” in the Best Urban Fusion/Performance category. In September, Santos released his album Fórmula, Vol. 3 with the hit “Sin Fin” featuring Justin Timberlake.

Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation scholarship recipients Xavier Cintrón, Valentina Garcia, Nicolle Horbath, and Sergio De Miguel Jorquera will also be performing alongside Nicky Jam. Bad Bunny is the most-nominated artist of the year with 10 nominations. The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards will take place in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 17. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Univision.