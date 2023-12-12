Karol G is bringing her Mañana Será Bonito Tour to yet another part of the globe. In August, the “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” singer embarked on a seven-date run across the United States. Come February 2024, Karol G will travel between South and Central America for weeks of sold-out performances. On Monday, December 11, she unveiled a whole new set of dates for her European wing.

The trailer is as adorable as the cutesy handwritten note that teased the tracklist for Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season). Landmarks from the countries scheduled for the live show appeared on the screen, festooned with cartoon versions of Karol G, rainbows, and more are sprinkled throughout.

“Europe! In 2019, it was the last time we saw each other. It would be nice to see you in the summertime,” wrote Karol G in the caption. “Switzerland, Germany, France, Netherlands, England, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, Spain… I’m FINALLY going to see you.”

Tickets for the European leg of Karol G’s 2024 Mañana Será Bonito Tour go on sale for the general public on December 15. Find more information here.