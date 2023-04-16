In her second performance of the night, Karol G brought a fiery performance of “Tus Gafitas” to the Saturday Night Live stage.

Joined by an all-women backing band, Karol rocked out, while donning a black top bedecked with large spikes. She grooved to the beat next to a vintage BMW, while showcasing smooth, sugary vocals. During the bridge, she maintained her rockstar energy as she found solace in the electrifying guitar licks.

Still hot off the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth studio album Mañana Será Bonito, Karol is on top of the world right now. While this has already been a big year for her, Karol recently told us that she plans to take it easy this year and enjoy the fruits of her labor, while she gears up for an even bigger 2024.

“I feel like I need to take a pause,” she said. “An intention of mine is to take this opportunity to give my fans the best of me on my next tour. Something that they’ve never seen before. Different things. Next-level things. This year, I have like 10 shows all year. The tour will definitely be in 2024.”

You can check out the performance of “Tus Gafitas” above.