It’s been a busy summer for Kelly Clarkson. On top of moving her talk show from Los Angeles to New York City, and releasing her critically acclaimed 10th studio album, Chemistry, Clarkson also launched her Chemistry Las Vegas residency show last night (July 28).

During her first Vegas show, Clarkson performed many songs from Chemistry, as well as her classics, like “Stronger,” “Behind These Hazel Eyes,” and “Since U Been Gone.” But as Clarkson is known to do, the inaugural American Idol winner also delivered some Kellyoke.

Viewers of The Kelly Clarkson Show know that Clarkson often opens the show with her Kellyoke segment, in which she covers a hit song and adds her own spin on it. For the first Vegas performance, she covered Harry Styles‘ hit song, “As It Was.”

Kelly Clarkson covers Harry Styles’ “As It Was” at Night 1 of her Las Vegas engagement. 🎥: @lilydabbs https://t.co/ghMdWKFH9w — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 29, 2023

During the performance, Clarkson breathes new life into the songs, adding a wider range of notes to the catchy bop.

At the time of writing, it is unknown is Clarkson plans to make the “As It Was” cover a permanent fixture in the Chemistry residency’s setlist, or if she plans to switch up the cover every night.

You can see a clip of the performance above.

Kelly Clarkson is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.