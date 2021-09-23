When it comes to the music industry and social media, one of the best things about this new era is how it lets fans connect with artists. Normani is definitely a pop star who uses the platform in this way, frequently engaging with her fans on Twitter and keeping up with everything that’s being said on social media. So today when fans were spitballing about who should make up the new crew for a remake of the modern “Lady Marmalade” — which featured Lil Kim, Mya, Pink and Christina Aguilera — the former Fifth Harmony star was clearly on board when her name got mentioned.

ariana grande , megan thee stallion, dua lipa, and normani 😁🤌🏽 https://t.co/19IyC9wqAd — angel garza’s speedo 🩲 (@perreoporgarza) September 22, 2021

Quote tweeting a fan’s suggestion of Normani, Ariana Grande, Dua Lip and Megan Thee Stallion, all Normani could write in response was a series of exclamation points. So, it’s safe to say she’s excited at the prospect. And honestly, thinking about these other women, it seems like they’d probably be interested, too. The fan who came up with this foursome should get a production credit if this ever does happen, I’m just saying.

And Normani and Megan Thee Stallion were recently hanging out together, plus Megan has mentioned before she’d love to work with Dua Lipa. Now we just need Ariana to carve out some time during her new stint on The Voice and this is a go.