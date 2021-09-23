Getty Image
Pop

Fans Suggested A ‘Lady Marmalade’ Remake Including Normani And She Loved The Idea

FacebookTwitterPop Music Critic

When it comes to the music industry and social media, one of the best things about this new era is how it lets fans connect with artists. Normani is definitely a pop star who uses the platform in this way, frequently engaging with her fans on Twitter and keeping up with everything that’s being said on social media. So today when fans were spitballing about who should make up the new crew for a remake of the modern “Lady Marmalade” — which featured Lil Kim, Mya, Pink and Christina Aguilera — the former Fifth Harmony star was clearly on board when her name got mentioned.

Quote tweeting a fan’s suggestion of Normani, Ariana Grande, Dua Lip and Megan Thee Stallion, all Normani could write in response was a series of exclamation points. So, it’s safe to say she’s excited at the prospect. And honestly, thinking about these other women, it seems like they’d probably be interested, too. The fan who came up with this foursome should get a production credit if this ever does happen, I’m just saying.

And Normani and Megan Thee Stallion were recently hanging out together, plus Megan has mentioned before she’d love to work with Dua Lipa. Now we just need Ariana to carve out some time during her new stint on The Voice and this is a go.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Nirvana Songs, Ranked
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best True Crime Podcasts To Listen To Right Now
by: Twitter
×