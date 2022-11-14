The trailer for Netflix’s hit series Sky Rojo was released today (November 14). In the upcoming third and final season, Argentine pop star Lali is joined by Puerto Rican superstar Rauw Alejandro, who is a new addition to the cast.

The first season of Sky Rojo was released on Netflix in March 2021. A second season followed in later that year on July 23. The show was created by Álex Pina, who was the director and producer for hit series Money Heist. Sky Rojo follows three women who are escaping prostitution and on the run from their pimp. Lali plays the character of Wendy.

The third season of Sky Rojo will be released on January 13, 2023. In the trailer, Lali and her co-stars Verónica Sánchez and Yany Prado are shown fighting back against the people that once held them captive. Alejandro is also appears to get in on the gun-wielding action. It’s not yet known what character he plays in the series.

On Twitter, Alejandro reposted the trailer for Sky Rojo with three freezing emojis. On Friday, he released his new album Saturno. That same day, Lali released the music video for her new dance track “Motiveishon.” The song follows her string of single releases this year that includes “Diva” and “Disciplina.”