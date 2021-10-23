Lana Del Rey released her eighth album Blue Bannisters on Friday and to promote it, the singer stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform a track from the new album. Del Rey selected “Arcadia,” delivering a tender performance that found her accompanied by just a piano. It was also shot in black-and-white, which that made the performance feel even more intimate.

Blue Bannisters boasts 15 songs and zero guest appearances. It’s her second full-length release of the year, following March’s Chemtrails Over The Country Club. Weeks after she released the latter album, Del Rey began the promotion run for Blue Bannisters, releasing three singles from her subsequetn album: “Wildflower Wildfire,” “Blue Banister,” and “Text Book.”

Before releasing Blue Bannisters, Lana Del Rey shared some insight about the project and explained her intentions behind it. “I guess you could say this album is about what it was like, what happened, and what it’s like now,” she said. “If you’re interested go back and listen to the first three songs I put out earlier. They chronicle the beginning.”

You can watch Del Rey’s performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert above.

Blue Bannisters is out now via Polydor/UMG. Get it here.