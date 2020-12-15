Lana Del Rey‘s anticipated album Chemtrails Over The Country Club may be delayed, but she’s been keeping fans at bay with a handful of covers. Lana also shared a preview of the upcoming album back in October with the delicate anthem “Let Me Love You Like A Woman,” which she brought to The Tonight Show for a soulful performance.

Joined by a full band in a dusty nightclub, Lana shared a stripped-down rendition of the track. With subdued backup vocals and slippery guitar chords, Lana belted out the tender ballad. “Let me love you like a woman / Let me hold you like a baby,” she sang.

Ahead of the performance, Lana offered a few key details about Chemtrails Over The Country Club‘s release. The singer recently revealed that the vinyl pressing of the album has been delayed due to the pandemic, but it’s finished and it’s folksy. “Chemtrails is done,” she said. “I love it, it’s folk-y, it’s beautiful, it’s super different from Norman. I just thought that was the best option. I was stressed out when I heard the production was going to take 16 to 17 weeks but it is what it is. But in the meantime, I have some Patsy Cline songs I’ve been wanting to cover for a really long time, a couple of really cool Americana songs with Nikki Lane that I’ve just kind of had in my back pocket.”

Watch Lana Del Rey’s “Let Me Love You Like A Woman” performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.