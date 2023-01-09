Just a couple months after their debut, LE SSERAFIM‘s Huh Yunjin (or Yunjin, for short) was adamant on changing the idol industry. While she may still be considered a K-pop rookie with less than a year under her belt, the Korean-American artist is already doing so with the music she’s putting out by herself and as a member of LE SSERAFIM.

Releasing her second self-produced single “I ≠ DOLL” today (January 9), Yunjin delivers a Konglish (Korean and English) pop rock track with trap elements that conveys some of her personal thoughts since debut, and the spectacle of being an idol.

“Sometimes appearance becomes the main criteria by which one judges another,” Yunjin says in an official press release. “‘I ≠ DOLL’ expresses these moments that I have experienced myself and is also told from the third-person perspective of someone who could have experienced them. I hope the song’s message will resonate with many people.”

Releasing an animated music video with the track, to which Yunjin herself illustrated the main character, shares the inspiration behind it.

“I wanted to make a character who is at heart multi-dimensional appear two-dimensional and flat on purpose. I thought it’d be interesting to portray a subject that is not so simple in a simple manner.”

“I ≠ DOLL” is now available on all streaming platforms and LE SSERAFIM’s official YouTube channel. Her first self-produced single “Raise y_our glass” from LE SSERAFIM’s 100 day anniversary is also available for stream as of today as well.