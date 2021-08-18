Ariana Grande recently marked the three-year anniversary of her hit album Sweetener with a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos of the LP’s recording process. But she wasn’t the only one celebrating. Lizzo busted out a rendition of Grande’s “No Tears Left To Cry” on the album’s anniversary, although she said she doesn’t quite relate to the song’s title.

On Tuesday, Lizzo hopped on an Instagram Live session to connect with her fans after kicking off her new era of music last week. She suddenly broke out into a brief cover of “No Tears Left To Cry,” showing off her impressive vocal range. Cutting the cover short, Lizzo said the song’s lyrics aren’t exactly true for her. “Actually, I do have some tears left to cry, b*tch,” she said. “Let me get on this Live and start crying again.”

Definitely still got some tears in here😭 https://t.co/FtlHQqB3Bu — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 18, 2021

Of course, the tears Lizzo is joking about refers to when she got vulnerable with fans on Live last week. The singer apparently received some hateful comments following the release of her “Rumors” video, and the trolls were getting to her. “For the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care,” she told her fans while trying to hold back tears. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower, I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”

Watch Lizzo sing Grande’s “No Tears Left To Cry” above.

