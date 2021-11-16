Adele is only a few short days away from the release of her highly anticipated album 30. So far, the singer has only released one single in an official capacity, “Easy On Me,” but the singer did give a preview of her upcoming release with a showstopping televised concert over the weekend on the steps of LA’s Griffith Observatory. Fans weren’t the only ones excited to see the filmed show. Lizzo and Oprah bonded over their love for the singer from the sidelines of the concert.

As Adele took the stage to perform her most popular tracks and also help a fan pull off a heartwarming proposal, Oprah and Lizzo were having the time of their lives in the crowd. As soon as Adele broke into a rendition of her hit song “Hello,” Oprah and Lizzo were on the same page about their love of the track, belting out the lyrics in unison. “@adele had us at hello! @lizzo what concert are we going to next?!” Oprah wrote alongside a video.

ADELE BETTA 👏🏾SING👏🏾THAT👏🏾SONG🙌🏾 https://t.co/q0bzHv9zzO — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) November 15, 2021

Of course, the entire reason for Adele’s concert was in part thanks to Oprah. The Adele: One Night Only special aired alongside an interview with Oprah where the singer got real about some of the things she struggled with after her divorce.

Watch Oprah and Lizzo sing along to “Hello” at Adele’s concert above.

