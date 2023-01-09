Lola Índigo is unleashing the dragon in her “Corazones Rotos” music video . On Friday (January 6), the Spanish pop star released the dark video for her new dance track featuring Luis Fonsi.

El Dragón is the name of the upcoming album from Índigo. For the album’s third single, “Corazones Rotos,” she teamed up with Puerto Rican superstar Fonsi. Among pulsating house music beats, Índigo and Fonsi trade verses about drinking away heartbreak in the club. In the post-breakup banger, the two singers prove to be a dream duo that is ready to shake off the bad vibes.

For the “Corazones Rotos” video, Índigo leans fully into her El Dragón album era persona. First, she is shown sulking at home from heartache. Índigo is later portrayed as a fallen angel with arrows in her back. The tattoo of dragon wings on her back becomes real wings by the video’s end. After partying with Fonsi in the club, she spreads her massive wings on top of a car.

Índigo started teasing her El Dragón album last year with the track “An1mal.” She later joined forces with Argentine singer María Becerra for the second single “Diskoteca.” In 2021, Índigo achieved global success with the girl power anthem “Niña De La Escuela” featuring Tini and Belinda.