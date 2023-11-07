The lineups for next year’s South American slate of Lollapalooza festivals have been announced. Lollapalooza Argentina, Brazil, and Chile will all take place next March with headliners including acts like Arcade Fire, Blink-182, Feid, Limp Bizkit, Paramore, Sam Smith, and SZA. While Uproxx has coverage on all three fests, here’s the rundown for Lollapalooza Argentina, which is scheduled for March 15-17 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires.

In addition to the above-mentioned headliners (minus Paramore), the lineup will include standout acts such as Diplo, Dove Cameron, Grupo Frontera, Hozier, Jaden, Jungle, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Omar Apollo, Phoenix, Thirty Seconds To Mars, and more. You can see the full lineup on the flyer below. You can find more information about tickets here.

2023 was a big year for the festival’s headliners. Blink-182 released a new album, One More Time — their first with the original lineup since 2015. They also announced their tour for the album, which coincides with Lollapalooza. SZA, meanwhile, concluded her SOS Tour just weeks ago and turned her attention to the deluxe edition of her wildly successful second album. Sam Smith also released a new album, receiving critical acclaim for their adventurous new direction.

