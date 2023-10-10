“Home To Another One” singer Madison Beer is ready to shake up the globe in 2024 with a colossal tour. Beer’s The Spinnin Tour, named after her irresistible single, will bring her sophomore album, Silence Between Songs, to fans worldwide. Across the 52-date schedule, Beer will make stops in cities throughout North America and Europe.

The Spinnin Tour will launch in Stockholm, Sweden, on February 24, 2024. On March 25, 2024, Beer will quickly make her way around Europe, with shows in Brussels, Amsterdam, Madrid, Paris, Prague, London, and more. Beginning on April 24, Beer will start the North American leg of The Spinnin Tour with her show in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Other notable North American city stops include Montreal, Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles.

Jann, Charlotte Lawrence, and Upsahl will join Beer on the road as opening support on selective dates.

You can view the full schedule for Madison Beer’s The Spinnin Tour below. Both the seated registered and Citi cardmembers presale will start tomorrow, Tuesday, October 10, at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales will kick off on Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m. local time. Please note the seated registered and Citi cardmembers presale is for US tour dates only. Find more information here.

02/24/2024 — Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset Arenan ^

02/25/2024 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller ^

02/28/2024 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique ^

02/29/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live ^

03/01/2024 — Luxembourg, LU @ den Atelier ^

03/03/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium ^

03/05/2024 — Warsaw, PL @ Progresja ^

03/07/2024 — Munich, DE @ Tonhalle ^

03/09/2024 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer ^

03/10/2024 — Prague, CZ @ Sasazu ^

03/12/2024 — Zurich, CH @ X-Tra ^

03/13/2024 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique ^

03/16/2024 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz ^

03/17/2024 — Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre ^

03/20/2024 — Paris, FR @ Zenith ^

03/22/2024 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse ^

03/23/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy ^

03/24/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy ^

03/25/2024 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ^

04/24/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus %

04/26/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre %

04/27/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant %

04/28/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium %

04/30/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center %

05/01/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre %

05/03/2024 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit %

05/04/2024 — McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre %

05/07/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte %

05/08/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz %

05/10/2024 — Washington, DC @ Echostage %

05/11/2024 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway %

05/14/2024 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS %

05/15/2024 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY %

05/17/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia %

05/18/2024 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall %

05/20/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle #

05/22/2024 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live #

05/23/2024 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live #

05/25/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans #

05/26/2024 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center #

05/28/2024 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater #

05/29/2024 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom #

05/31/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

06/02/2024 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium #

06/04/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex #

06/05/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas #

06/07/2024 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom #

06/08/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre #

06/09/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom #

06/11/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic #

06/12/2024 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA #

06/13/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

^ with Jann, % with Charlotte Lawrence, and # with Upsahl

Silence Between Songs is out now via Epic Records/Sing It Loud. Find more information here.