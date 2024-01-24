Madonna‘s Celebration Tour has been jam-packed with surprises. Though the tour has not arrived without its controversies, many day-one Madonna fans are enjoying singing and dancing to her several classics. Over the course of the tour, Madge has brought out several celebrity guests to sit on stage with her as she performs her 1990 hit single, “Vogue.”

During the “Vogue” performance, Madonna and her dancers re-enact scenes from the underground ballroom era of the late ’80s and early ’90s. On many a night, she’s brought on a celebrity guest to act as a judge with her. The latest was Amy Schumer at the Madison Square Garden show this past Monday (January 22).

Schumer arrived on the stage, hugging Madonna, then sitting down next to her, getting ready to judge the competition.

At previous shows, Madonna has been joined by designer Stella McCartney and singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers.

Schumer and Madonna have been friends for years. In a 2015 interview with the Associated Press, Madonna praised Schumer for her brand of comedy and representation of women.

“She’s a role model for women, and I am, too, and I think it’s a good match,” Madge said of their friendship.

You can see a clip from the MSG show below.

