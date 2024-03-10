In Madonna’s words, she is “lucky” to be alive. Last year, the “Like A Prayer” singer faced a life-threatening medical illness, which left her in a coma for two days. This new look at life makes Madonna’s The Celebration Tour much more sentimental. However, yesterday (March 9), Madonna mistakenly misjudged a concertgoer’s medical condition as a form of disrespect.

During Madonna’s stop at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, she called out a fan for not standing up. In a video shared by Pop Crave, Madonna went to speak with ticketholders in the VIP area. When she noticed that one ticketholder wasn’t on their feet, she demanded that they rise. The fan informed Madonna that they were in a wheelchair. Madonna then went on to apologize for the remarks.

“Oh, okay, politically incorrect; sorry about that,” she said. “I’m glad you’re here.” https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/1766603640914006388

Users online slammed Madonna for her actions.

“But is it an offense to sit down during a show, though? Like, what if I feel tired,” wrote one user.

“Does it matter if they’re sitting or standing? They paid for the ticket and took the time to be there? Isn’t that enough,” asked another.

“Ok, you shouldn’t be calling people out for sitting down anyway. She’s not the queen of England. Some people are tired or have conditions where they need to sit. You want them to leave altogether,” wrote another.

“This is why I’ve never seen her live. Refuse to,” penned another.