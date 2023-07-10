The past week-plus has been tough for Madonna. In late June, the pop icon was reportedly found unresponsive before being transported to the ICU. A few days later, it was reported she was recovering in the comfort of her own home. Last week, Rosie O’Donnell also noted, “she is recovering at home – she is very strong in general.” Now, it looks like Madonna is continuing her upward trajectory.

Page Six reports that over the weekend, Madonna was seen out and about with a friend in New York City’s Upper East Side. The publication notes Madonna “was wearing giant sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat and Nike sneakers — and that she leaned somewhat heavily on a lamppost while waiting to cross the street at East 80th Street and Lexington Avenue.” They also reported, “Page Six spies say she looked happy and chatted with a blonde pal as they wandered on a hot Sunday afternoon. She seemed to have no trouble walking, though seemed to be taking her time.”

Podcaster Lauren Conlin also shared photos of Madonna’s walk in a TikTok video.

Madonna has yet to publicly address what happened, but when the news was revealed, Guy Oseary, her longtime manager, explained, “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”