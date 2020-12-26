Columbia
Pop

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Broke A Single-Day Spotify Record On Christmas Eve

More than two decades after Mariah Carey released her Christmas classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the song continues to dominate the holiday season. This year was another good one: As per TMZ, the song now owns the all-time record for the biggest, single-day stream in Spotify history, tallying a shocking 17.223 million streams on Christmas Eve alone. The previous champion was Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” which was streamed 14.966 million times on the first day of its release in January 2019.

After hearing the news, Carey shared her excitement in a tweet. “WOW,” she wrote, followed by a trio of enthusiastic emojis. “I know people think I’m making ‘coin’ (lil’ secret: artists make very little from streams) but the real reason I’m sitting here in astonishment & gratitude is seeing the joy this little song I wrote brings to people.” She added, “THANK YOU & MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!”

The new Spotify record comes just over a week after Carey’s song topped the Billboard singles chart for the second time in as many years. The track also anded the No. 1 spot last December, albeit for the first time in the song’s 25-year lifetime. With its return to the top once this year, it’s clear that this could become a Christmas tradition.

