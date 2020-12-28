Normal trends don’t really apply to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Generally, if a song doesn’t top the charts shortly after its released, it probably never will. The holiday classic did that in 2019, though, climbing to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time ever despite being released way back in 1994. Songs also don’t usually return to No. 1 after a year away, but the track did so a couple weeks ago. A song has never topped the Hot 100 in three separate years, but now, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has become the first song to ever do that as well.

On the Hot 100 chart dated January 2, 2021, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has returned to No. 1 after Taylor Swift’s “Willow” knocked it down to No. 2 last week. Since the new chart is dated 2021, the song is the first chart-topper of 2021, which means the song has spent time at No. 1 in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Additionally, it is now the holiday song to spend the most weeks at No. 1, as it broke a tie with “The Chipmunk Song” by The Chipmunks with David Seville.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Jan. 2, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 28, 2020

.@MariahCarey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is the first No. 1 song of 2021, as this week's charts are dated Jan. 2. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 28, 2020

.@MariahCarey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is the first song in history to rank at No. 1 in three distinct years: 2019, 2020 and now, 2021. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 28, 2020

"The Chipmunk Song," by The Chipmunks with David Seville, previously held the record, with four total weeks at No. 1. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 28, 2020

This latest achievement came thanks in part to some unprecedented streaming numbers, as “All I Want For Christmas Is You” had the most single-day streams in Spotify history in Christmas Eve.