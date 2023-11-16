Mariah Carey kicked off her Merry Christmas One And All Tour last night (November 15) at California’s Yaamava Resort & Casino. As her fans know that Carey’s power only grows stronger when it’s the holiday season, she channeled that energy by delivering a bunch of merry covers themed to the time.

Later in the concert, she also treated the crowd to some of her non-holiday, but still equally-major hit songs, including “Always Be My Baby” and “We Belong Together.”

For a complete list of where to catch one of Carey’s future shows, as well as how to get tickets, visit here.

Continue scrolling to view Carey’s opening setlist of her Merry Christmas One And All Tour, according to setlist.fm.

1. “Overture / All I Want for Christmas Is You (Intro)”

2. “Sugar Plum Fairy Introlude”

3. “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing / Gloria (In Excelsis Deo)”

4. “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (intro)”

5. “Oh Santa!”

6. “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)”

7. “When Christmas Comes”

8. “Sleigh Ride”

9. “Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)”

10. “Fall in Love At Christmas”

11. “Christmas Time Is In The Air Again”

12. “Silent Night”

13. “Joy To The World”

14. “Christmas Wrapping”

15. “Give It To Me Baby”

16. “My All”

17. “Always Be My Baby”

18. “Dreamlover”

19. “Honey / Heartbreaker”

20. “A No No”

21. “It’s A Wrap”

22. “Emotions”

23. “Make It Happen”

24. “Fly Like A Bird”

25. “We Belong Together”

26. “Hero”

27. “All I Want For Christmas Is You“