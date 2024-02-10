Shortly after Mariah Carey’s ex-husband, Nick Cannon, appeared to suggest he’d be open to reconnecting with her, she swiftly shut down any possibility. Or as someone smartly put it, they are never, ever getting back together. Like, ever.

“Remarrying?” Carey replied after being asked about Cannon’s comments by the paparazzi. “He’s making this up. This is him being silly.”

“What is he?” she added. “My last hope?”

Yesterday, Cannon’s interview with E! News made the rounds. “I mean, you gotta ask her!” Cannon responded after being asked if they would reconcile. “Let me know what she say!”

“Ask her, text me, we can talk through you,” he continued. “It’s Valentine’s is in the air, you can be the chocolate cupid. Let’s do it, I’m with it.”

Carey recently separated from her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, which seemingly prompted the question during Cannon’s interview. That, and the reconnection of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who were finally married despite breaking up decades prior.

Cannon and Carey were married back in 2008, before finalizing their divorce in 2016. (Their separation process started two years prior.) The two also share a pair of twins and have been co-parenting.

Check out the video of Mariah Carey shutting down the chance that she and Nick Cannon would get back together above.