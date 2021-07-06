As most of you probably know by now, Miley Cyrus is the queen of cover songs. Over the years, she’s put her full-throated spin on classic cuts like Dolly Parton‘s “Jolene,” Britney Spears‘ “Gimme More,” The Cure‘s “Boys Don’t Cry,” Blondie‘s “Heart Of Glass,” The Cranberries‘ “Zombie,” Billy Idol‘s “Rebel Yell,” plus too many more to list here. On July 4, while playing a set at Resorts World casino in Las Vegas, Miley broke out a slightly more obscure cover (relatively speaking), of Cocteau Twins’ 1990 dream-pop standard “Heaven Or Las Vegas.” Introducing her rendition, Miley said, “I am gonna sing a song that no one f*ckin’ knows — but you will know it after tonight.”

Miley’s “super rock and roll” seventh studio album Plastic Hearts, which featured covers of “Heart Of Glass” and “Zombie” on some editions, arrived late last year, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Albums chart. She became the fourth woman to top the Rock Albums chart in 2020, following Fiona Apple, Hayley Williams, and Alanis Morissette. That was also the highest number of solo women who had reached the No. 1 spot on the chart in a single year since 2012.

Check out Miley’s “Heaven Or Las Vegas” cover above.