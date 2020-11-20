Well, it’s finally here, the video we’ve been waiting for! A first collaboration between Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa, and maybe the start of many more? Because these two look like they were made to be on screen together. The “Prisoner” video follows the two of them through a careening sprint of driving their tour bus, to partying in the back, dancing and canoodling — Dua even licks Miley’s face at one point — and breaking into a can of bright red maraschino cherries. We learned in the teaser yesterday that the “blood” that seemed to make this video so spooky was actually just cherries, but it still adds a whole hell of a lot of dramatic effect.

The two get about as close to making out as humanly possible without actually doing it, but the possibility lingers. After getting off the bus, they play at what looks like an old graffiti’d Brooklyn venue, and close out the set with Dua flipping the bird. Then a small, heart-shaped graphic comes up on screen that says: “In loving memory of all my exes. Eat sh*t.” There’s also a floating mouth that follows them around through most of the video, presumably Miley’s! It’s a joyride for sure, and if it doesn’t quite “break” the internet, it’ll at least jostle it.

As far as the song, musically it feels like a mash between Dua and Miley’s respective styles. A little more in the glittering ’70s rock lane than Dua usually goes, and a bit more disco-pop than Miley’s been until her “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” and “Midnight Sky” singles. And if this is what the rest of Plastic Hearts sounds like, I’m definitely optimistic.

