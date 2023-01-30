Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” has quickly established itself as 2023’s most dominant hit so far: Its first two weeks of release were also the two biggest streaming weeks for a song in Spotify history, including one week that was the first time a song ever crossed 100 million plays in a tracking week. This has translated to Billboard chart success, too: Last week, “Flowers” became Cyrus’ first song to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 (and her second chart-topper overall). Now, it’s hanging onto the throne: On the new Hot 100 dated February 4, “Flowers” is No. 1 for a second straight/total week.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Feb. 4, 2023) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 30, 2023

This success was thanks to both streaming and sales, as it was the top song of the week by both metrics.

This afternoon, Cyrus wrote in a celebratory Instagram post, “Celebrating ‘Flowers’ being #1 around the world again this week! I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you. These milestones are only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans. Endlessly thankful.”

Meanwhile, this is also a major week for 21-year-old singer-songwriter Jvke, who just landed his first top-10 hit with “Golden Hour” at No. 10. He achieved viral fame on TikTok in 2020 and has gone on to collaborate with Charlie Puth, Martin Garrix, and Galantis.

