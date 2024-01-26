There’s something in the water. So far today (January 26), Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, and Eminem have all decided to choose lyrical violence via their latest songs. But rappers aren’t the only musicians with grievances to air: Country music star Morgan Wallen has a few choose words for his former business partner for ignoring his professional wishes.

In a statement shared online, the “Last Night” singer to a moment to call out his past investor for releasing a 10th anniversary of Wallen’s EP Stand Alone. Commemorative projects are shared all the time, so what’s the issue in this scenario? Well according to Wallen, he explicitly expressed his wishes for it not to be shared.

The statement reads:

“Back in 2014, I went to Florida to try my hand at making original music & songwriting for the first time. This led to a recording deal with a local investor & an artist management deal that I deeply regret. Unfortunately, I signed both deals without any legal representation. We made 13 songs. Some were ok, most were terrible as I was just learning how to write in general & figuring it all out. I was not the only collaborator, so many of these songs were not my idea nor to my standards. We deemed 5 worthy-enough to make the Stand Alone EP which includes a fan-favorite, ‘Spin You Around.’ Tonight, those colleagues I parted ways with almost 10 years ago plan to release a ’10th Anniversary’ edition of Stand Alone against my wishes & include 8 unreleased songs, distributing it with the assistance of my former managers. For months I’ve been exploring every avenue possible to acquire the rights to this old music & keep the quality of my catalog consistent with songs I choose to release & believe in. It’s gross, greedy & an example of how the dark side of the music business can suck the soul out of artists.”

Although it doesn’t appear that Wallen can do anything legally to stop its release, he decided to re-record his past song “Spin You Around” as well as donate $100,000 from his namesake foundation to the Volunteer Lawyers & Professionals For The Arts (VLPA) program. The VLPA provides legal assistance to young musicians to them avoid making the early-career mistakes Wallen did.

Listen to Wallen’s “Spin You Around” below.

