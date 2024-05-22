Nelly Furtado is back. Though the Canadian hitmaker has dropped a couple of singles over the past year — including the Dom Dolla collab “Eat Your Man” and the Timbaland and Justin Timberlake collab, “Keep Going Up” — fans have been itching for a proper comeback. And it looks like a Nelly Furtado renaissance is on the horizon. Today (May 22), Furtado dropped her hotly anticipated new single, “Love Bites,” featuring Tove Lo and SG Lewis.

Over a hypnotic beat, Furtado sounds more excited than ever before, as she makes a big pivot into the realm of dance music. With more than two decades into the game, Furtado sounds just as fresh as she did when she first stepped onto the scene as she matches Lo’s randy, lustful energy over SG’s throbbing production.

“I felt called back to music from the DJ community,” said Furtado in a statement. “DJs were remixing my songs at concerts, clubs, and on social media, and I realized how much people like to dance and escape to my music. It’s the healthiest vice you can have, and I love the opportunity to write music that lets people escape more than anything.”

You can see the visualizer for “Love Bites” above.